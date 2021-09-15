StockMarketWire.com - Models and collectibles group Hornby said performance from April through August had fallen short of the same period last year, but added that trading patterns were beginning to return to pre-Covid levels.
'For the period from the 1st April to the 31st August 2021, sales and margins have been slightly lower than the previous year but in line with internal budgets,' the company said.
'Trading patterns have begun to return to those experienced in pre-covid times,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company flagged the Christmas period as key to full-year performance.
'As is usually the case in our industry; the outcome for the full year is subject to the sales rate over the key Christmas trading period,' Hornby said.
'Our outstanding order book is very strong and substantially higher than a year ago, however timing is everything when it comes to Christmas and we are mindful of the potential supply disruption at the ports continuing,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.