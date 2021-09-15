StockMarketWire.com - Video game creative services provider Keywords Studios reported a jump in first-half profit as a 'buoyant' video games market bolstered revenue.
For the six months to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 97.3 % to €21.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased 37.6% €238.7 million.
'Growth [was] driven by robust demand, supported by a buoyant video games market focused on a return to developing new content following production delays and disruption in 2020,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected growth rates to moderate in the second half of the year amid stronger comparatives in H2 2020, but added that it was confident of meeting expectations.
'The board is confident in delivering recently increased expectations for the full year and we believe our strategy, our sought after team of 9,000+ specialists, and strong structural drivers leave Keywords well positioned to benefit from the buoyant video games market,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.