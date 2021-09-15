StockMarketWire.com - Sports nutrition group Science in Sport posted a first-half loss after improving sales were offset by Brexit-related costs and investment spending.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £2.6 million, compared to similar year-on-year losses of £2.6 million.
Revenue rose 24% to £29.3 million and capital investment rose to £2.7 million, focused on a new customer data platform and new supply-chain facility in Blackburn.
Science in Sport said trading had been strong in the first two months of the second half.
'While there are still some challenges and uncertainties, the group expects to exceed its revenue targets for the year,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
