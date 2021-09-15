StockMarketWire.com - Building products marker Epwin swung to a first-half profit as revenue was boosted by ongoing 'strong' demand from repair, maintenance and improvement markets.
For the six months to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £6.6 million from a loss of £4.8 million year-on-tear as revenue increased 69% to £157.8 million.
An interim dividend of 1.75 pence per share was declared.
Looking ahead, the company said 'strong demand from customers serving the RMI market, which represents around 70% of historic group revenues, is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.'
