StockMarketWire.com - Building products marker Epwin swung to a first-half profit as revenue was boosted by ongoing 'strong' demand from repair, maintenance and improvement markets.

For the six months to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £6.6 million from a loss of £4.8 million year-on-tear as revenue increased 69% to £157.8 million.

An interim dividend of 1.75 pence per share was declared.

Looking ahead, the company said 'strong demand from customers serving the RMI market, which represents around 70% of historic group revenues, is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.'




