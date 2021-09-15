StockMarketWire.com - Minimally invasive surgery technology group Surgical Innovations narrowed first-half losses on rising sales.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.22 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £2.58 million. Revenue rose 63% to £4.22 million.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounted to £0.21 million.
Net cash at 30 June was £2.66 million.
Surgical Innovations said revenues were recovering towards pre-pandemic levels in most markets, with is sales in the first two months of second half up 45% year-on-year and slightly up on 2019.
It added that it continued to trade profitably at the level of adjusted EBITDA, supported by a reduced cost base.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
