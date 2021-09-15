StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation services group Panoply upgraded its annual revenue guidance after contract wins boosted its order intake.

Revenue for the year through March was now expected to rise by 15-20% to more than £77 million, up from previous guidance of 10-15% growth.

Panoply said it was investing in human capital, but still expected to see adjusted margins expand for the full year.

In the first five months of its financial year, it had won about £50 million of new contracts, up from £18 million year-on-year.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com