StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Tatton Asset Management said it had acquired £650 milion of Verbatim funds for up to £5.8 million.
The company also announced that it had formed long-term strategic distribution partnership with fintech and support services group Fintel.
The purchase of the the Verbatim multi-asset and multi-index funds supported a strategy to grow assets under management through both acquisition and strategic partnerships, Tatton said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
