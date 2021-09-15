StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Tatton Asset Management said it had acquired £650 milion of Verbatim funds for up to £5.8 million.

The company also announced that it had formed long-term strategic distribution partnership with fintech and support services group Fintel.

The purchase of the the Verbatim multi-asset and multi-index funds supported a strategy to grow assets under management through both acquisition and strategic partnerships, Tatton said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com