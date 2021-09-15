StockMarketWire.com - Printed circuit technology product group Trackwise Designs posted a first-half loss after expenses offset rising sales.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.61 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.79 million. Revenue rose to £4.1 million, up from £2.4 million.
'While trading continues to be impacted by supply constraints and inflation, the group is well-positioned to manage these pressures and is tracking in line with market expectations for the full year,' the company said.
Chief executive Philip Johnston said the development of its third manufacturing site was expected to be completed in 2022 to meet demand from an electric vehicle equipment customer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
