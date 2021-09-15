StockMarketWire.com - Mining group W Resources reported higher output for the month of August from its flagship La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine in Spain.
Concentrate production in August was 75.6 tonnes, up 11% over July, as higher tungsten output more than offset lower tin output pinned on reprocessing issues.
W Resources said measures were in place to continue to resolve the processing problem.
Three shipments of tungsten concentrate were completed during the month.
'Production at La Parrilla continues to increase and following the move to a 24-hour, seven-day working week in September we expect an increase in production going forward,' chairman Michael Masterman said.
'Accessing our higher-grade ore has contributed towards the increasing tungsten recovery rates.'
'Our current priority is to build production and improve tin recoveries and we remain positive about reaching our production target of 1,000t of concentrate in 2021 and increasing the production run-rate in Q4 2021 towards our T2 Target of 675t per quarter.'
