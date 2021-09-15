StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity group Shearwater said its Brookcourt Solutions business had secured a one-year contract renewal worth around £1.0 million with a British telecommunications and media company.
The contract was for ongoing support for a data protection and monitoring platform.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
