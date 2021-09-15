StockMarketWire.com - Analytics-as-a-service company Actual Experience said it had appointed current director Kirsten English as its incoming chairman.
Stephen Davidson was standing down from the role at the time of the company's next annual general meeting expected in March, as previously announced.
English jointed the company's board in January 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.