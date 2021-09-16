StockMarketWire.com - Equipment rental company Ashtead raised its outlook on full-year performance after reporting 'strong' first-quarter results.

The forecast for annual revenue was raised to a range of 13% to 16% from 6% to 9% previously.

'[W]e now expect business performance this year to be ahead of our previous expectations,' the company said.

For the three months ended 31 July, pre-tax profit jumped 74% to $416 million year-on-year as revenue increased 21% to £1.85 billion.



