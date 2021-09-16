StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames maker Games Workshop said that performance for the three months to 29 August 2021 was in line with the board's expectations.
'Sales continue to grow but, as with other businesses, we have seen pressure on freight costs and currency exchange rates,' the company said.
The company also today declared a dividend of 25 pence per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.