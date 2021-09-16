StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames maker Games Workshop said that performance for the three months to 29 August 2021 was in line with the board's expectations.

'Sales continue to grow but, as with other businesses, we have seen pressure on freight costs and currency exchange rates,' the company said.

The company also today declared a dividend of 25 pence per share.




