StockMarketWire.com - Online trading brokerage CMC Markets said it had completed the acquisition of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, or ANZ, share investing client base for AUD$25 million.

The transaction involved the transition of over 500,000 ANZ share investing clients, with total assets in excess of AUD$45 billion.

'The transaction is another significant step in the ongoing diversification of the Group's global business and in the Australian market at a time when we are seeing elevated demand for retail stockbroking services,' the company said.

'With this transaction, the existing white label technology partnership, which has seen CMC's trading technology power ANZ's share investing business since 2018, will come to an end,' it added.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com