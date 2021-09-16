StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management company Brooks Macdonald hiked its dividend after reporting record annual funds under management amid a boost from new fund inflows.

For the year ended 30 June 2021, funds under management grew 20.3% to a record £16.5 billion year-on-year

The total dividend increased by 18.9% to 63.0 pence.

Looking ahead, the company said it was 'well positioned to continue to deliver on ambitious growth strategy with a strong pipeline and net flows expected to improve further over FY22...'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com