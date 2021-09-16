StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management company Brooks Macdonald hiked its dividend after reporting record annual funds under management amid a boost from new fund inflows.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, funds under management grew 20.3% to a record £16.5 billion year-on-year
The total dividend increased by 18.9% to 63.0 pence.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'well positioned to continue to deliver on ambitious growth strategy with a strong pipeline and net flows expected to improve further over FY22...'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.