StockMarketWire.com - Galliford Try reported performance that topped its prior guidance after the homebuilder swung to an annual profit, underpinned by the resumption in site operations following pandemic lockdowns.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £11.4 million, compared with a pre-exceptional loss of £59.7 million last year, revenue was up 3% to £1,124.8 million.
The final dividend was resumed with a payment of 3.5 pence, which together with an interim dividend of 1.2 pence, took the total dividend to 4.7 pence.
Looking ahead, the company touted a positive outlook with a £3.3 billion order book, up from £3.2 billion last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
