Checkit reported flat first-half losses as higher revenue was offset by increased costs.

For the six months ended 31 July 2021, pre-tax losses were unchanged at £2.7 million year-on-year, while revenue increased to £7.9 million from £6.4 million.

Recurring revenue increased by 31% to £3.1 million, reflecting 'the group's focus on SaaS (software as a service) growth,' the company said.

Looking ahead, the company said it remained 'confident' about the prospects for the business






