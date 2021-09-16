StockMarketWire.com - Checkit reported flat first-half losses as higher revenue was offset by increased costs.
For the six months ended 31 July 2021, pre-tax losses were unchanged at £2.7 million year-on-year, while revenue increased to £7.9 million from £6.4 million.
Recurring revenue increased by 31% to £3.1 million, reflecting 'the group's focus on SaaS (software as a service) growth,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it remained 'confident' about the prospects for the business
