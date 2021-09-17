CA
21/09/2021 13:30 new housing price index
23/09/2021 13:30 retail trade
CH
21/09/2021 07:00 trade balance
DE
20/09/2021 07:00 PPI
22/09/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast
23/09/2021 08:30 flash PMI
ES
20/09/2021 08:00 trade balance
22/09/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
23/09/2021 08:00 GDP
EU
22/09/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
23/09/2021 09:00 flash PMI
FR
23/09/2021 08:15 flash PMI
IE
20/09/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
22/09/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
22/09/2021 10:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
21/09/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
20/09/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
21/09/2021 07:00 public sector finances
21/09/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
23/09/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
23/09/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
US
20/09/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
21/09/2021 13:30 housing starts
21/09/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales ondex
21/09/2021 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
22/09/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
22/09/2021 15:00 existing home sales
22/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
22/09/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
22/09/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
23/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
23/09/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
23/09/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2021 15:00 leading indicators
23/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
