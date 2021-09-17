StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable wood products maker Accsys said it had made a 'strong' start to the fiscal year as revenue and volumes grew amid ongoing consumer demand and uptick in prices in its wood elements products.
For the first five months of the 2022 financial year from 1 April 2021 to 31 August 2021, accoya revenue increased 31% to approximately €40 million year-on-year. This included a 10% increase in revenue for tricoya customers, the company said.
Accoya sales volumes rose 18% to approximately 24,664 m3.
'Accsys has made a strong start to the 2022 financial year. Our established Accoya business has delivered double digit volume and revenue growth,' the company said. 'This reflects continued strong customer demand, our price increases, product mix, and lapping the initial more severe effects of COVID-19 last year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
