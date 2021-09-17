StockMarketWire.com - Hostels operator Safestay said it would undertake a review of strategy options including the sale of the company, after receiving a 'very early' stage potential takeover approach.
The company said it had made progress on its strategy to protect the business and secure capital to enable it to re-emerge strongly. The cost base was 'substantially' reduced and the company completed the sale of two assets to raise £16.8 million.
Following, a 'very early' stage and approach from a party interested in buying the company, Safestay said it had would undertake a review of the strategic options.
'These options include, but are not limited to, a sale of the Company which will be conducted under the framework of a "formal sale process" in accordance with the Takeover Code,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.