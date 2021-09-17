StockMarketWire.com - Thor Mining said that drilling had commenced at the Kapunda copper ISR project in South Australia.
EnviroCopper, in which Thor holds a 30% stake, in collaboration with MinEx CRC, is undertaking a drilling program at Kapunda.
'Drilling is targeting copper-gold mineralisation approximately 30m from the planned in-situ recovery push/pull test site to the south of Kapunda township,' the company said.
'A geophysics IP anomaly was also identified in this area by Copper Range Ltd in 2008. The drilling program is anticipated to take approximately 4 weeks,' it added.
