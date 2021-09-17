StockMarketWire.com - Marketing services company S4Capital announced a merger between Zemoga and its new unitary brand Media.Monks.
The merger marked a 'significant first step towards building a third practice area around technology services,' the company said.
Zemoga, a digital transformation services firm, specialised in providing product design, engineering and delivery services to enterprise clients across multiple verticals.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
