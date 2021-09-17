StockMarketWire.com - Energy services group eEnergy said it had completed the acquisition of UtilityTeam, and 5% of the issued share capital of UtilityTeam Trading Limited not currently owned by UtilityTeam Topco.

Following the admission of 18,031,249 consideration shares, previously stated as 18,031,250 consideration shares, and 80 million placing Shares, the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights in the company was 344,289,339, the company said.


