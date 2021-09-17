StockMarketWire.com - After a decent start the FTSE 100 lost its way on Friday to trade a bit lower at 7,017.17 by midday.
Travel stocks remained in demand amid hopes for an easing of UK travel restrictions but mining stocks fell after negative broker comment.
Hostels operator Safestay gained 16.1% to 23.2p said it would undertake a review of strategy options including the sale of the company, after receiving a 'very early' stage potential takeover approach.
Faron Pharmaceuticals advanced 5.2% to 434.1p as it said updated results from an early-stage trial showed that its cancer drug was well tolerated and had the potential to increase survival in patients with a variety of late stage solid tumors.
Sustainable wood products maker Accsys was up 4% to 161.1p as it said it had made a 'strong' start to the fiscal year as revenue and volumes grew amid ongoing consumer demand and uptick in prices in its wood elements products.
Exploration company Kavango Resources ticked up 2.1% to 4.9p as it said it had renewed prospecting licences PL082/2018 and PL083/2018, part of the LVR Project, in the Kalahari copper belt in Botswana.
Gold exploration and development company GoldStone Resources fell 10.6% to 10.15p as it said its plans to bring the Homase mine within its Akrokeri-Homase gold project in Ghana into production suffered a setback amid struggles to secure government approval to use a rented gold elution facility.
Thor Mining said that drilling had commenced at the Kapunda copper ISR project in South Australia. This sent the shares 12.1% higher to 0.99p.
EnviroCopper, in which Thor holds a 30% stake, in collaboration with MinEx CRC, is undertaking a drilling program at Kapunda.
Marketing services company S4Capital announced a merger between Zemoga and its new unitary brand Media.Monks.
The merger marked a 'significant first step towards building a third practice area around technology services,' the company said. It nudged 2.3% higher to 818p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
