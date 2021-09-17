StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was in freefall by the close on Friday, giving up earlier gains to trade firmly lower as the mining sector took a bath on weak iron ore prices. By the close the index was down 1.2% to 6,944.02.

A weak open on Wall Street didn't help sentiment with the S&P 500 down 0.6% by 4.30pm UK time.

Hostels operator Safestay gained 6.5% to 21.3p said it would undertake a review of strategy options including the sale of the company, after receiving a 'very early' stage potential takeover approach.

Faron Pharmaceuticals advanced 5.7% to 436.1p as it said updated results from an early-stage trial showed that its cancer drug was well tolerated and had the potential to increase survival in patients with a variety of late stage solid tumors.

Sustainable wood products maker Accsys was up 3.3% to 160.1p as it said it had made a 'strong' start to the fiscal year as revenue and volumes grew amid ongoing consumer demand and uptick in prices in its wood elements products.

Exploration company Kavango Resources was up 10.9% to 5.3p as it said it had renewed prospecting licences PL082/2018 and PL083/2018, part of the LVR Project, in the Kalahari copper belt in Botswana.

Gold exploration and development company GoldStone Resources fell 10.6% to 10.15p as it said its plans to bring the Homase mine within its Akrokeri-Homase gold project in Ghana into production suffered a setback amid struggles to secure government approval to use a rented gold elution facility.

Thor Mining said that drilling had commenced at the Kapunda copper ISR project in South Australia. This sent the shares 12.1% higher to 0.99p.

EnviroCopper, in which Thor holds a 30% stake, in collaboration with MinEx CRC, is undertaking a drilling program at Kapunda.

Marketing services company S4Capital announced a merger between Zemoga and its new unitary brand Media.Monks.

The merger marked a 'significant first step towards building a third practice area around technology services,' the company said. It nudged 0.7% higher to 805.8p.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com