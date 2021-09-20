StockMarketWire.com - Plastics producer Victrex said it had appointed Vivienne Cox as its incoming chairman.

Cox was currently a non-executive director of GlaxoSmithKline and Stena in Sweden and a previous chairman of manufacturing group Vallourec.

Her executive career included 28 years at BP, where, she was latterly chief executive of BP's renewable energy businesses.

Cox would replace Larry Pentz, who, as previously announced, would step down from the bard at the company's 2022 annual general meeting after nearly eight years in the role.


