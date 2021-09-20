StockMarketWire.com - Plastics producer Victrex said it had appointed Vivienne Cox as its incoming chairman.
Cox was currently a non-executive director of GlaxoSmithKline and Stena in Sweden and a previous chairman of manufacturing group Vallourec.
Her executive career included 28 years at BP, where, she was latterly chief executive of BP's renewable energy businesses.
Cox would replace Larry Pentz, who, as previously announced, would step down from the bard at the company's 2022 annual general meeting after nearly eight years in the role.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.