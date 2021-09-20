StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo said their antibody drug conjugate reduced the risk of disease progression or death from breast cancer by 72% versus the current breast cancer antibody drug conjugate.
Phase III head-to-head Destiny-breast03 results featured at ESMO Presidential Symposium support 'Enhertu as the potential new standard of care in previously treated patients,' the company said.
In the key secondary endpoint of progression-free survival, or PFS, patients treated with Enhertu 'experienced a three-fold improvement in PFS of 25.1 months versus 7.2 months for T-DM1,' it added.
T-DM1, or trastuzumab emtansine, represented the currently approved drug to treat patients with metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and a taxane.
Destiny-Breast01 phase II trial data, meanwhile, was also presented at ESMO, and showed 'impressive median overall survival of 29.1 months in HER2-positive patients following two or more HER2-based regimens,' the company said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
