StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had secured a multiple-year renewal of its contract with Barclays Bank, a longstanding corporate client.

Ten said the existing 'medium' contract was expected to grow as a result of the service being attached to an 'on-sale' banking product with a larger customer base.

'This contract expansion is incorporated within the croup's existing growth plan,' it added.


