StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket property investor Supermarket REIT said it had acquired six supermarkets for a combined £113.1 million.

The deal consisted of a Tesco in Prescot, two Morrisons in Durham and Cumbria, an Aldi in Oldham and an Aldi and M&S Foodhall site in Liverpool.

It reflected a combined net initial yield of 4.6%.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com