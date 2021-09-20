StockMarketWire.com - Oesophageal Doppler monitoring company Deltex Medical narrowed first-half losses even as revenue continued to be hampered by disruptions to elective surgery activity amid the ongoing pandemic.
For the half year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed 8% to £0.5 million year-on-year as revenue fell to £1.1 million from £1.2 million.
'As expected trading was challenging in H1 as, pre-COVID-19, 80% of group revenues were generated from elective surgery which continues to be severely disrupted,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects 'activity in the second half to be stronger than in the first half due to increased levels of elective surgery around the world and continuing stronger performance by our international division.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.