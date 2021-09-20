StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelet dispersions maker Applied Graphene Materials said four further customer products, enhanced with its graphene nanoplatelets, had been launched amid ongoing customer engagements.
'The customers do not wish to be named for commercial reasons,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
