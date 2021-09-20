StockMarketWire.com - Consumer home-testing healthcare company MyHealthChecked said it still expected Covid-19 testing to contribute to sales growth, even as the UK government simplified international travel rules.
The government, it said, had announced the removal of day-two testing from an October date to be confirmed.
MyHealthChecked had in July announced that its first-half revenues had dramatically increased to £3.27 million, driven by Covid-19 testing services.
On Monday, it said the trend had continued into the third quarter, with monthly testing volumes exceeding those seen in the final two months of the first half.
Even with the government's decision, the company said it remained confident that monthly testing volumes 'would remain a significant contributor to growth' throughout the remainder of the financial year.
This would occur even with levels naturally lower than the peak levels seen around summer holiday period.
'These revenues are still expected to contribute significantly to the results for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 and the directors remain very optimistic about the business prospects for the full year,' it addd.
'The requirements surrounding PCR testing for out-bound travel, the 'Fit to Fly' scheme, have not changed and directors expect to see these volumes continuing.'
'The directors also expect that these newly announced changes to international travel will encourage more people to travel abroad from the UK, and that this will contribute to a rise in out-bound testing volumes.'
'As already stated, the company's genomic testing service has been focussed on its Covid-19 testing offering, however it provides the foundation to create a wider portfolio of easy to use DNA tests over the longer-term.'
'MyHealthChecked plc has a strong pipeline of genetic tests outside of COVID-19 to ensure long-term sustainable revenue growth.'
