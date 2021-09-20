StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it had completed a planned two-week production facility upgrade at its 85.6%-owned Horse Hill oil field near Gatwick Airport.
Works included modifications to prepare the site for automated 24-hour continuous production operations.
They also entailed the installation of the first tranche of permanent facility equipment required under accident hazard regulations.
'Following the shutdown period necessary to undertake the works, oil production has now been re-established,' the company said.
