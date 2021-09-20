StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group Frenkel Topping increased its interim dividend after reporting a rise in first-half assets under management following new fund inflows.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, assets under management rose 15% to £1.1 billion year-on-year, after receiving £73 million of new investment mandates, down 3% from the prior year.

'Despite the continued challenges presented by COVID-19, we have delivered another excellent performance in the first six months of 2021, increasing revenue, EBITDA and AUM year-on-year by 93%, 118% and 15% respectively,' the company said.

The interim dividend was raised 6% to £0.34

'The second half of the year has begun positively and trading remains strong and in line with management's expectations for the full year,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com