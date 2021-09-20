StockMarketWire.com - Risk and compliance services group Wilmington swung to a full-year loss after it wrote down the value of its assets, though its underlying performance improved on cost cutting.
Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to £2.0 million, compared to a year-on-year profit of £6.4 million, and included £14.8 million of non-cash impairment charges.
Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 27% to £15.0 million, even as revenue remained broadly flat at £113.0 million.
Wilmington declared a final dividend to 3.9p per share, bringing the total payout for the year to 6p, up from zero year-on-year.
'We have continued to refine and embed our digital capabilities across the business,' chief executive Mark Milner said.
'This reflects our ambition to create a fully digital enterprise whilst retaining the flexibility to offer our customers face-to-face and hybrid solutions.'
'We are now at an inflexion point with a simplified portfolio and are well positioned to address large and growing markets which are increasingly online.'
'The current financial year has started well, in line with our expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.