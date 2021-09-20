StockMarketWire.com - Ingenta reported a rise in first-half profit as lower costs boosted performance.

For the six months to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £374,000 from £370,000 last year, while revenue slipped to £5.1 million from £5.2 million.

Looking ahead, the company said it would introduce a 'progressive; dividend policy with an interim 1 pence per share payment.

'Given our consistent levels of cash generation and balance sheet strength, we are aiming to instigate a dividend policy which pays out 50% of normalised annual free cashflows,' the company said.

'Consequently, we intend to pay an interim dividend of 1p per share for the 2021 financial year with a final dividend to be communicated in due course.'






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com