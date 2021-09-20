StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Christie resumed its dividend after swinging to a first-half profit as revenue was bolstered by new business wins.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £1.2. million compared with a loss of £6.0 million year-on-year as revenue increased 52% to £28.6 million.
The professional & financial Services division, which generated the bulk of revenue, generated revenue of £20.6 million for the period, up from £11.5 million last year.
'Our agency & advisory businesses have enjoyed strong demand for businesses coming to the market. This coupled with limited supply, has ensured some record prices achieved,' the company said.
The company declared a reinstated interim dividend of 1.0p per share.
'With the resurgence of demand in our hospitality activities in both the UK & Europe and barring further lockdowns, we look forward to a strong and profitable second half,' it added.
'If the current professional & financial services division performance continues, we would expect to exceed the current market operating profit expectation for the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.