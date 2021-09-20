StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Christie resumed its dividend after swinging to a first-half profit as revenue was bolstered by new business wins.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £1.2. million compared with a loss of £6.0 million year-on-year as revenue increased 52% to £28.6 million.

The professional & financial Services division, which generated the bulk of revenue, generated revenue of £20.6 million for the period, up from £11.5 million last year.

'Our agency & advisory businesses have enjoyed strong demand for businesses coming to the market. This coupled with limited supply, has ensured some record prices achieved,' the company said.

The company declared a reinstated interim dividend of 1.0p per share.

'With the resurgence of demand in our hospitality activities in both the UK & Europe and barring further lockdowns, we look forward to a strong and profitable second half,' it added.

'If the current professional & financial services division performance continues, we would expect to exceed the current market operating profit expectation for the year.'






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com