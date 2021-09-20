StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said progress since the beginning of the financial year had been 'good' across most of the group, though flagged ongoing the pandemic and supply chain challenges.
'[S]ome of the delays to certain aspects of our work that were highlighted at the time of the group's preliminary results issued on 27 July 2021 have persisted,' the company aid.
Looking ahead, the company said it continued to 'expect that our trading performance for 2021/22 will be slightly ahead of that achieved for the year ended 30 April 2021, and to have zero net debt at the year end.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.