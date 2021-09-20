StockMarketWire.com - Arecor Therapeutics reported positive results from an early-stage clinical trial showing that its insulin product met its primary and secondary goals.

The trial met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority with respect to glucose lowering action as compared with NovoRapid.

'In addition to meeting this primary endpoint, AT278 (500 U/mL) also demonstrated a significantly accelerated early PK/PD profile compared to NovoRapid (100 U/mL), despite a 5-fold increase in concentration. No safety signals were detected,' the company said.

'These phase I clinical results in diabetes patients are clinically significant, and, as currently there are no concentrated (>200U/mL) rapid acting insulin products on the market, AT278 has the potential to be the first such product available to patients,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com