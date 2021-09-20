StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Eurasia Mining said it raise about £11 million through a private sale of shares to fund the joint venture with Rosgeo.
The company proposed the sale of 41,551,563 shares and warrants to purchase up to 41,551,563 shares to institutional investors at a price of 26 pence per share.
The net proceeds of the placement would fund the joint venture with Rosgeo, as announced on 26 March 2021, including Nyud, Moroshkovoe and other major Rosgeo JV platinum group metals and battery metals open pit deposits.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
