StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had signed an autoantibody profiling agreement with a 'leading global pharmaceutical company'.

The pact would see it evaluate the autoantibody profiles of patient samples in various autoimmune diseases.

The initial phase of this project, including the reporting of profiled data, was scheduled to complete by the end of calendar year 2021.


