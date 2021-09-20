StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had signed an autoantibody profiling agreement with a 'leading global pharmaceutical company'.
The pact would see it evaluate the autoantibody profiles of patient samples in various autoimmune diseases.
The initial phase of this project, including the reporting of profiled data, was scheduled to complete by the end of calendar year 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.