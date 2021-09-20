StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused miner Serabi Gold said it had started a mining development at its Coringa project.
Coringa was located 200 kilometres south of Serabi's current gold operation at Palito.
The company said it represented a strategically important asset that would double its gold output when it reached full production.
The development of the mine portal began in late July, to reach the Serra zone, one of three main zones at Coringa.
Blasting into hard rock was now well underway and Serabi said it anticipated intersecting the Serra orebody in mid-October.
