StockMarketWire.com - Diamond mining company BlueRock Diamonds narrowed first-half losses as increased output and prices boosted results.

For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses narrowed to £512,914 from £2.7 million as revenue increased 118% to £2.8 million year-on-year.

The company reported 34% increase in tonnes processed to 221,000, and a 40% increase in sales price to $436 per carat.

'The market rebounded in early 2021 with excellent prices achieved throughout the period and there is a very positive outlook for the remainder of 2021,' the company said.

'Excitingly, the discovery of several large stones further confirmed the potential of the Kareevlei operation and strengthened the balance sheet,' it added.



