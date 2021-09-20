StockMarketWire.com - Philippines gold producer Metals Exploration swung to a first-half profit after it boosted output.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to $6.0 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of $1.3 million.

Revenue rose 18% to $62.4 million on the back of an 11% increase in gold production to 35,316 ounces .


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com