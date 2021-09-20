StockMarketWire.com - Video game services company Keywords Studios said it had appointed Bertrand Bodson as Chief Executive Officer, starting 1 December 2021.
The appointment followed the announcement, in June, that Andrew Day had decided to bring forward his retirement plan.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
