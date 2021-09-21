StockMarketWire.com - Private healthcare services group Mediclinic International said its Southern Africa division had completed a debt refinancing through a new sustainability-linked banking facility.
The new facility comprised ZAR7 950 million of senior secured debt and a ZAR500 million revolving credit facility, replacing the previous facilities.
The five-year agreement was priced initially at three-month JIBAR plus 1.54% and 1.60% on the senior secured debt and RCF, respectively.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
