StockMarketWire.com - Builder's merchant Travis Perkins said it would return the proceeds from a £325 million sale of its plumbing business to shareholders via a special dividend and share buyback.
The company had in May announced the sale of the plumbing and heating unit to an affiliate of HIG Capital, and that it planned to return the proceeds to shareholders.
On Tuesday, it said all conditions for the asset sale had been met and that it was expected to be completed on or around 30 September.
Subsequently, it would pay a special dividend of about £79 million, representing 35p per share.
It also would commence a share buyback programme, for which a first tranche would be for a maximum market value equivalent to £100 million.
The initial programme woud commence on 1 October and end on or before 24 March.
Any further tranches of the buyback programme would be announced in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
