StockMarketWire.com - Cake decoration supplier Real Good Food posted a full-year loss, citing pressure from the pandemic, and said it was still pursuing a delisting from AIM to save costs.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £6.1 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £23.1 million that included a hefty impairment charge.
Revenue slid 10% to £37.3 million, though the company was able to eke out adjusted underlying earnings on continuing businesses of £0.2 million.
Real Good Food sold its Brighter Foods ingredients business to The Hut Group on 11 May for £43 million.
On current trading, the company said its revenue and profit were in line expectations, and ahead of pre-pandemic levels for the first five months of the new financial year.
Real Good Food said it remained focussed on reviewing initiatives to improve its capital structure, including the intention to delist from AIM to save costs.
A delisting, it added, would also provide greater agility and flexibility to maximise shareholder value.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
