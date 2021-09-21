StockMarketWire.com - Digital security and privacy software business Kape Technologies reported a rise in first-half profit, led by increase in subscriptions and a boost from recently-acquired Webselenese.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose to $10.0 million from $0.2 million year-on-year as revenue increased 61.9% to $95.5 million.
'We remain on track to deliver on our expectations for the full year 2021, with the enlarged group expected to generate revenues for the year ended 31 December 2022 of between $610-624 million and proforma Adjusted EBITDA of between $166-172 million,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
