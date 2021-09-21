StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Europa Oil & Gas said the rate of oil production at the Wressle-1 well, onshore England, had exceeded its expectations.
The well achieved instantaneous flow rates in excess of 884 barrels of oil per day, and in addition, 480,000 cubic feet of gas per day from the Ashover Grit.
'Combined with high current oil prices in excess of $70 per barrel, Wressle is providing Europa with a major revenue stream,' the commpany said.
Looking ahead, the company plans to remove constraints with the gas handling equipment to test the the full flow potential of the well.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
